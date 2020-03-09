Lalit Modi-Bina Modi case: Supreme Court declines to interfere with Delhi HC order

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain the plea against the stay imposed on arbitration proceedings relating to former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and the property belonging to the KK Modi Trust.

A vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Surya Kant refused to interfere and asked counsel of Lalit Modi to approach the Delhi High Court, where the matter is pending, and seek an earlier date against the present March 27 to hear the matter, and request expeditious disposal.

A division bench of the Delhi High Court had recently stayed the arbitration proceedings going on in Singapore on Lalit Modi's mother, Bina Modi's, plea.

Bina Modi had moved High Court division bench after single-judge bench refused a stay.

Arbitration proceedings were going on in Singapore among Lalit Modi, Bina Modi and her two other children, Charu Bhartia and Samir Modi.

In the Delhi High Court, Bina, Charu and Samir Modi had contended that there was a trust deed between the family members and the KK Modi family trust matters cannot be settled through arbitration in a foreign country as per Indian laws. (ANI)