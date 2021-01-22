Lalu Prasad has infection in lungs, condition stable, says RIMS Director

Ranchi (Jharkhand ) [India], January 21 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, has an infection in lungs and his condition is stable, a senior doctor said.

Dr Kameshwar Prasad, Director, RIMS said rapid antigen test for COVID-19 test of the RJD leader is negative while RT-PCR report will come on Friday.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is stable. There's an infection in the lungs. Treatment is going on. This is a kind of pneumonia. We have consulted with HOD of lungs dept of AIIMS. Rapid antigen test for COVID-19 is negative. RT-PCR report will come on Friday," he said.

Lalu Prasad's son Tejaswi Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, spoke to Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and Chief Minister Hemant Soren regarding his health.

Soren spoke to the Gupta and the doctors at RIMS, sources said.

Dr Umesh Prasad, the physician of the jailed RJD chief, had said last month that his kidney was functioning at 25 per cent capacity and the situation can deteriorate.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in the fodder scam cases. (ANI)