Lalu Prasad Yadav no longer relevant in Bihar politics: BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday, while expressing happiness over Lalu Prasad Yadav's conviction in the fodder scam case said that is no longer relevant in state politics.

Speaking to ANI, Modi said, "We are the ones who brought this matter to light. We approached Patna High Court, demanding a CBI inquiry. I am happy that those who looted Bihar are being punished. Lalu Yadav is no longer relevant in the politics of Bihar."

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi on Tuesday.

The CBI court, while pronouncing its verdict in the fodder scam case, found the RJD leader guilty.



Sanjay Kumar, the defence lawyer in the Doranda treasury case said that 36 people have been given a jail term of three years each.

"As many as 36 people have been given a jail term of three years each by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted. The quantum of punishment to him is yet to be pronounced," the defence lawyer told media persons.

Yadav's lawyer further informed that the hearing for the pronouncement of quantum of punishment for Lalu Prasad Yadav will take place in the CBI Special Court in Ranchi on February 21.

Earlier in April last year, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to the RJD Supremo in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury, one of the cases related to the fodder scam for which he was convicted.

He had already been granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury Scam case in October 2020, and in the Deoghar Treasury Scam case in February 2020. (ANI)

