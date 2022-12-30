Lalu Prasad Yadav, other leaders offer condolences to PM Modi on his mother's death

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday expressed condolences on the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi and prayed for the peace of her soul.

"I express my condolences on the demise of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. May the Almighty God grant the departed pious soul the comfort of his holy feet and give strength to the family and loved ones to bear the loss," Lalu Prasad Yadav said in his tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav's son and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also tweeted in Hindi that he expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of PM Modi's mother.

"I express my deepest condolences on the demise of Mrs Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, I pray to God to grant the holy soul a place and strength to the family members to bear patience in this hour of grief. Heartfelt tribute," he said.

PM Modi's mother passed away at 100. Informing about her death, the PM posted a heartfelt tweet at daybreak that saw a cascade of messages pouring in from across the spectrum.

Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray also condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.

He took to Twitter and said, "Losing a parent is irreplaceable; my heartfelt prayers for her soul and condolences to you, Narendra Modiji on the sad demise of your mother, Heeraben Modi. May her gentle soul rest in peace. @narendramodi ji."

On the incident, Congress MP Manish Tewari also extended condolences and tweeted: "My Profound Condolences to Sh @narendramodi on the sad demise of his revered mother. May the good soul rest in Peace @PMOIndia"

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda also expressed grief stating that Heeraben was a centenarian who lived a full live.

"My heartfelt condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother Heeraben Modi. She was a centenarian who lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around, forever, to energise and anchor. May God give Shri. Modi the strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi, who had reached Gandhinagar early this morning, consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi's last rites.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over her passing away.

"The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heera Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Received the sad news of the demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother. May God give place to the departed pious soul at the holy feet and give courage to Narendra Modi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain. Om Shanti!"

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi on losing his beloved mother.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief," Kharge.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Sanjay Raut said, "There is no orphanhood like losing a mother's umbrella. The grief of losing a mother is great. The tragic death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's mother Hiraben has affected his family. May God rest the soul of Matoshree Hiraben. We share the grief of the Modi family."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in a tweet said, "Narendra Bhai, I am deeply saddened to know about passing away of your mother. It's an irreparable loss of an irreplaceable person in life! Please accept my sincere condolences on her loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Ghulam Nabi Azad was among the first few to express his condolences as he tweeted: "Saddened to hear the demise of Smt. Heeraben, mother of PM Narendra Modi ji. I know that words are of little solace at such times. However, my heartfelt condolences to Hon'ble Prime Minister. I also pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul."

Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Chief Ministers also expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the passing away of a mother is an irreparable loss to the son.

"My heartfelt and sincere condolences to PM Modi on the passing away of his mother. Heeraben ji lived a full life, nearly completing 100 years. But the passing away of a mother is an irreparable loss to the son. May Hiraben ji's soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabusan Harichandan expressed profound grief and sadness over the passing away of Heeraben Modi, mother of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the early hours on Friday.

Governor Harichandan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and members of the bereaved family.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the loss of PM Modi's mother deeply saddens him and he has no words to describe how sorry he felt.

"Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing one's mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss," he said.

Samajwadi Party in a statement condoled the demise of the Prime Minister's mother.

"Death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, extremely sad! May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Heartfelt tribute!" SP said in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi Ji, beloved mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. There's nothing that can fill the void of losing one's mother. My thoughts & prayers are with Modi Ji & his family in this hour of grief." (ANI)

