Lalu Prasad Yadav records statement before special CBI court in fodder scam case

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday appeared before a special CBI court in Ranchi to record his statement in connection with fodder scam case related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in Bihar during 1990-96.

Lalu reached the court at around 10:30 am in heavy security cover. During the hearing which lasted almost there hours, 32 questions were asked to him.

According to his counsel Prabhat Kumar, "Lalu Yadav answered all the questions. Questions similar to all previously asked in four cases. He (Lalu) expressed that he is innocent and has been framed in all cases."

"Next date of hearing is on January 20. The defence side will produce its merits. The court may give its verdict in two months," he added.

RJD supremo Yadav is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). He went through a full medical check-up in his ward before being taken to the court of CBI special judge SK Sashi.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is already convicted in case number RC 20, 38, 64 and 68 A/ 96. According to chargesheet filed in the case, a total of 180 accused were named which have been reduced to 111. (ANI)

