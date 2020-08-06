Lalu Prasad Yadav shifted to RIMS Director's bungalow in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here was on Wednesday moved to the hospital director's bungalow.

The move comes after RIMS administration wrote to the Birsa Munda Jail authority seeking shifting of Lalu Yadav since the ward where he was receiving treatment had been converted into a dedicated Covid-19 ward.

Yadav convicted in four fodder scam cases was awarded up to 14 years of imprisonment and was serving term in jail. Imprisoned for corruption in Jharkhand, he has spent a large part of his sentence undergoing treatment at the RIMS.

Jharkhand's total Covid-19 tally has crossed 14,000. (ANI)

