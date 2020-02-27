Lalu Yadav to remain admitted at RIMS: Medical Board

Ranchi(Jharkhand) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will remain admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), where he has been undergoing treatment for his stage three chronic kidney disease, the hospital said.

"An eight-member board was constituted to decide on the treatment of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The board has opined that he is getting appropriate treatment under Dr Umesh Prasad," said Dr Vivek Kashyap, RIMS superintendent.

"Since the RIMS doesn't have a nephrologist, a second opinion will be taken from some renowned nephrologists and only after that, will any decision on shifting him will be taken," he said.

Lalu's doctor Umesh Prasad had requested the RIMS authorities to constitute a medical board to take a decision on shifting the senior RJD leader. (ANI)

