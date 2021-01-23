Lalu Yadav's health deteriorates, to be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 23 (ANI): Preparations are underway to shift jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, Lalu Yadav, to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for treatment after his health deteriorated, said Umesh Prasad, the physician of the leader on Saturday.

"We have decided to shift him (RJD leader Lalu Yadav) to AIIMS, Delhi by an air ambulance. Our doctors will go if requested. It depends upon preparations when he will leave from here to Delhi," Dr. Umesh Prasad, told the media in Ranchi.

Dr Prasad had said last month that Yadav's kidney was functioning at 25 per cent capacity and his situation could take a turn for the worse.



Meanwhile, Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav arrived at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where Lalu Yadav is being treated for lung infection.

"His health (Lalu Yadav) has deteriorated, he is facing breathing difficulty. I have come to see the reports after which the further decision that will be taken, will be told to you," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in the Bihar fodder scam cases. (ANI)





