Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa's body cremated with full state honours

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Body of braveheart Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa who was killed in a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector, was cremated with full state honours at his village in Dehradun on Sunday.

A large number of people attended the last rites of the soldier.

Thapa lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Thapa was a resident of Rajawala village of Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

Army and police personnel gave the Guard of Honour to the slain jawan and handed over the body to his father.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited Thapa's house and met his family members.

"I feel proud and sad at the same time that a son of Uttarakhand had to sacrifice his life for the country, but I want to assure his family that the government is with them," he said.

"Thapa was a very quiet boy and he never used to fight with anyone. His brother is also in the army and it is very sad that we had to lose him like this. Pakistan should not do such unlawful activities," said Thapa's Uncle. (ANI)

