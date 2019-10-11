Land deal case: ED arrests 2 associates of Iqbal Mirchi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested two persons associated with gangster Iqbal Mirchi in connection with a land deal worth more than Rs 200 crores.

The identities of the two persons are yet to be revealed by the probe agency.

Known as Iqbal Mirchi, Muhammed Iqbal Memon was a close-aide to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Mirchi died in 2013 in London. (ANI)

