Land mafia property worth lakhs demolished in MP's Raisen

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): A building, worth lakhs, belonging to land mafia Mukhtar Malik was demolished by district administration here on Saturday.

The property was spread on about 17,000 sq feet near Nadaura village in Goharganj Tehsil in the district.

Heavy police force was deployed during the demolition drive to avoid and thwart any untoward situation.

The property was occupied by Mukhtar's wife Shiva Malik and had been constructed on government land, an official involved in the operation said. (ANI)

