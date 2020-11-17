Land preparations and designing of Tulip Garden begins in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Land preparations and designing of Tulip Garden for the upcoming season have begun at the foothills of Zabarwan hills in Srinagar.

This year, the authorities of the Floriculture Department decided to deploy huge manpower, along with good machinery, to make the process faster.

Assistant Floriculture Officer Dr Inam said the Tulip Garden is opened for tourists for nearly a month.

"The purpose of this land preparation and new design process is to make the garden suitable for the sowing season and thus more attractive for the visitors in the next season. The land preparation and the process of creating new designs is very important as it makes the garden more beautiful," said Inam.

He added since Tulip is a bulbous flower, special attention is needed to the soil.



He thanked the gardeners and workers for making this garden a success year after year.

The department of floriculture engages the local people during the land preparation or designing process.

Head Gardener Ghulam Mohamad said nearly 80 gardeners are working round the clock.

"Presently, nearly a hundred workers are busy with the preparation of land and designing. Sowing of bulbs will be started after a few days. The authorities always monitor this preparation period cautiously for better results," Mohamad added.

Bashir Ahmad, a gardener, said the Tulip Garden not only invite tourists to the state but also provide them with an employment opportunity.

The flowers bloom for about 15 -30 days between end March and early April in the Tulip Garden, established in 2007. (ANI)

