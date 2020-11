Landmark policy initiative STIP 2020 has been initiated: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that a landmark policy initiative, Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy (STIP) 2020 has been initiated.



"As India and world re-orient in the present context of COVID-19, a landmark policy initiative Science, Technology & Innovation Policy (STIP) 2020 has been initiated," Harsh Vardhan said at a virtual consultation session on STIP2020 with Indian scientific diaspora.

"The core vision of STIP2020 is decentralization of policy designing by making it a bottom-up and inclusive process," he said. (ANI)