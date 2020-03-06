Landowners who refuse compensation can't press for cancellation of acquisition: SC

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Overruling all precedence, the Supreme Court on Friday pronounced its judgment on the issue of interpretation of Section 24 of the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, which pertains to the lapses in the land acquisition process.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra held that the landowners, who refuse to accept compensation, cannot press for cancellation of acquisition.

Last year, Justice Arun Mishra, heading the Bench, had refused to recuse himself from hearing the case related to the interpretation of Section 24 of the Right to Fair Compensation, Transparency in Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

The bench began hearing five matters related to the land acquisition case from October 15 last year.

As the constitution bench began hearing the matters, a farmers' association had sought the recusal of Justice Mishra, alleging conflict of interest.

The association sought Justice Mishra's recusal on the ground of judicial propriety saying that the bench is examining the correctness of a judgment, which was also authored by him. (ANI)