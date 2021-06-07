Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Gangotri National Highway has been blocked after a massive landslide on Monday.
It is blocked near the Sunagar area of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.
Huge boulders and a large amount of debris fell on the highway blocking it.
The highway was similarly blocked on May 29 after a landslide due to incessant rainfall. (ANI)
Landslide blocks Gangotri highway
ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2021 09:21 IST
