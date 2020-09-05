Landslide blocks National Highway 3 in Himachal's Mandi district

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Following rains, a landslide occurred at Dwara on National Highway 3, near Hanogi temple in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, due to which the traffic movement has been affected causing inconvenience to many people.



The clearing of the debris is underway and the highway is expected to open in a few hours, said Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, Mandi district.

"The landslide that took place here has blocked the road at Dwara due to which the vehicular movement has been hampered. Light vehicles towards Kullu are being sent through the Kautala route, and the movement of heavy vehicles has been stopped both ways," said Agnihotri.

"The weather is clear right now and if it rains it would be tough as the possibility of more landslides are there due to continuous rain during past few days the land and rocks have become fragile and erosion of land continues in the region," she added.

More updates are awaited. (ANI)

