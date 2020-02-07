Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): A landslide on Thursday near Nandprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district damaged two houses and three cars on the Badrinath National Highway.
The landslide happened during the widening of a road for the Chardham all-weather road project.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
A road clearing operation is currently underway.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Landslide damages car, houses on Badrinath National Highway
ANI | Updated: Feb 07, 2020 11:34 IST
