Landslide damages car, houses on Badrinath National Highway

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): A landslide on Thursday near Nandprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district damaged two houses and three cars on the Badrinath National Highway.

The landslide happened during the widening of a road for the Chardham all-weather road project.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

A road clearing operation is currently underway.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

