Landslide disrupts South-Western Railway services in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Services of South-Western Railway in Mysuru have come to a halt after landslide triggered by heavy downpour caused a temporary suspension of the track on Saturday.

South Western Railway, Mysuru Division has cancelled/partially cancelled four trains and diverted two trains after the suspension of track between Shirivagilu and Subramanya Road Railway station in Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road ghat section.

The railway track between Shirivagilu and Subramanya Road Railway station has been covered with boulders and slurry sand, and workers here are trying to clear the loose soil and rocks in the area. (ANI)

