Representative Image

Landslide hampers South-Western Railway services in Karnataka

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:25 IST

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Landslides followed by torrential rains in Karnataka have affected South-Western railway services in the state, cutting off connectivity while affecting thousands of travellers.
The South Western Railway on Tuesday said that two trains between Londa - Tinai Ghat Stations of Hubballi Division have been rescheduled and stand partially cancelled on some routes.
"Train number 17305 Hubballi- Hazrat Nizamuddin Link Express scheduled to depart Hubballi at 4:15 PM today will be rescheduled to depart at 12:30 AM tomorrow whereas Train number 12779 Vasco-Da-Gama - Hazrat Nizamuddin Express scheduled to depart Londa at 7:00 PM today will depart at 02:30 AM tomorrow," said Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway.
He also added," Accordingly, this train will remain partially cancelled between Vasco- Da -Gama and Londa.
Flood like situation in Karnataka is created due to Maharashtra releasing huge volumes of water from its reservoirs after receiving heavy rainfall in the state.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of the rain-affected area in North Karnataka on Monday.
The Indian Meteorological Department( IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall over Odisha, South Chhattisgarh, Kerela, Karnataka, northern Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in coming days. (ANI)

