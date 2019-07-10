Landslide in Darjeeling blocks roads, restoration work underway

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 10 (ANI): As monsoon intensified in the state, a landslide occurred at Tindharia area here on Wednesday.

Subsequently, National Highway (NH) 55 was blocked and Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) Toy train services were also halted.

According to officials, no causalities were reported so far. However, restoration work is being carried out in the area by the officials with the help of locals.

"It's been raining here for more than three days. In the landslide, a house, a truck and a motorbike were damaged," a resident told ANI. (ANI)

