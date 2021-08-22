Landslide in Himachal Pradesh near Khalini road; no casualties reported

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): A landslide occurred near Khalini road in Shimla, informed the Diversity and equal opportunity Center (DEOC) on Sunday.



The landslide leads to the blockage of Khalini road due to which one truck and three parked cars got damaged as a tree fell upon them. The road was closed for four hours, as the restoration work was in progress.

District administration has deployed the forest team and NHAI team on the spot, and no casualties have been reported till now. (ANI)

