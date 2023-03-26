Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bhibagh; no casualties reported

Udaipur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): A landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Bhibagh on Saturday morning, leading to the blockage of the roads, said District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC).

According to the DEOC of Lahaul and Spiti, no casualties have been reported in the incident, and the restoration work is under process.

Further details are awaited.



On March 20, traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended after heavy overnight rains. Long queues of stranded vehicles were seen on the stretch.

The overnight rains triggered mudslides and shooting stones at some places in Shalgari and other Ramban sectors.

Due to the suspended road in Jakhani Udhampur on National Highway 44, hundreds of vehicles were stranded. (ANI)

