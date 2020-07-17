Landslide in Mumbai's Ghatkopar damages 9-10 houses, no casualty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Nine to ten houses have been damaged due to a landslide that occurred in Mumbai's Suburb Ghatkopar on Thursday.

Nine to ten vacated houses have been damaged at Khadi number-3, near Manisha Bar, 90 feet road in Sakinaka area, the officials said. However, no causalities have been reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)