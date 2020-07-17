Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Nine to ten houses have been damaged due to a landslide that occurred in Mumbai's Suburb Ghatkopar on Thursday.
Nine to ten vacated houses have been damaged at Khadi number-3, near Manisha Bar, 90 feet road in Sakinaka area, the officials said. However, no causalities have been reported.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Landslide in Mumbai's Ghatkopar damages 9-10 houses, no casualty
ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:36 IST
