Landslide in Rishikesh-Badrinath highway

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A landslide occurred on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Bayasi in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Sunday.

Visuals from the site showed a large amount of debris falling from the adjacent cliff on to the highway.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway is a frequent recipient of such landslides, especially during monsoon season. The most recent landslide occurred a week ago. (ANI)

