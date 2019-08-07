Landslide leaves six dead, eight injured in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): At least six people died and eight others injured in a landslide in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning.

The bus was going to Joshimath from Badrinath with 14 people on board. Debris and heavy boulders fell on the vehicle in Lamba Dag at around 9:30 am here.

Police and locals rescued nine people from the bus and rushed to hospitals in Joshimath and Pandukeshwar. One person was declared dead at the hospital on arrival, Chamoli District Collector Swati Bhadauria said.

Meanwhile, bodies of five others travelling on the bus were recovered in the evening. (ANI)

