Landslide near Himachal Pradesh's Mandi; no casualties reported

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): A massive landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday leading to a long jam in the area, police said.



According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mandi Sagar Chander, the landslide happened 5 km away from Mandi and is one of the biggest landslides in the area.



"We diverted all the light motor vehicles. There was a jam of around 700-800 vehicles," said the ASP while talking to ANI.



"This landslide happened at 1:00 am on May 5. There were no casualties reported," ASP Chander added.

Last month, a landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Tangling Tehsil Kalpa, Kinnaur district, leading to damage to the apple plants of the gardeners.

"An incident of Landslide occurred at Tangling Tehsil Kalpa District Kinnaur. In this incident, there has been a huge loss to the apple plants of the gardeners, due to the darkness of the night; it is not known how much damage has been done," District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC), Kinnaur said in a statement.

According to the officials, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported in the incident so far.

"A police team and Local Pradhan on the sport no human loss and other loss reported," DEOC said. (ANI)

