Landslide on Uttarkashi-Chamba road in Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide near Nagun barrier on Uttarkashi-Chamba road here on Thursday.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Police and District Magistrate of Uttarkashi and have reached the spot.

Teams have been deployed to carry out the search and rescue operation.

According to IMD prediction, Uttarkashi is likely to receive one or two spells of rain or thundershowers with the generally cloudy sky for next week. (ANI)

