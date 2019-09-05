A visual of the landslide occurred at Uttarkashi-Chamba road in Uttarakhand on Thursday. Photo/ANI
A visual of the landslide occurred at Uttarkashi-Chamba road in Uttarakhand on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Landslide on Uttarkashi-Chamba road in Uttarakhand

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:51 IST

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide near Nagun barrier on Uttarkashi-Chamba road here on Thursday.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Police and District Magistrate of Uttarkashi and have reached the spot.
Teams have been deployed to carry out the search and rescue operation.
According to IMD prediction, Uttarkashi is likely to receive one or two spells of rain or thundershowers with the generally cloudy sky for next week. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:02 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for parts of Odisha, Andhra, Gujarat

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall in South Odisha, South Gujarat, North Konkan and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:55 IST

Three people dead in Ahmedabad building collapse

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Three persons have died in the three-storey building collapse incident which occurred in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:52 IST

Odisha: Dist collectors to stay prepared to tackle flood, water...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Special Relief Commissioner, PK Jena on Thursday issued an advisory to all district collectors to keep administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any flood, waterlogging or landslide situation due to intense rainfall predicted by the weather department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:39 IST

Rajnath calls for collective international action against...

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 5 (ANI): Calling for collective international action to check perpetrators of terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday advocated strong measures against those who support and finance terrorism and provide sanctuary to terrorists.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:33 IST

Land degradation affecting livelihood, experts call for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): With land degradation massively affecting livelihood at the local level in all parts of the world, UNCCD has said that 122 countries have committed to set Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) targets so far.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:12 IST

Chidambaram to be served "roti-dal-sabzi" in Tihar's jail number 7

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Former Union Minister P Chidambaram will be kept in a separate cell in Tihar jail where he will be served the same food which is provided to all inmates, said Director General of Delhi prisons, Tihar, Sandeep Goel on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:12 IST

Bengaluru court issues summons to Kumaraswamy in land...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A special court here has issued summons to former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to appear for questioning in connection with a land de-notification case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:57 IST

What has happened with Kashmir today, can happen with any state...

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that the methods used to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir could be used again by the BJP-led Central government in any state in the country to suit its purpose.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:55 IST

TN: CPI(M) protest against govt, demand facilities for...

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist) organised a protest on Thursday against the lack of basic facilities in the Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:52 IST

Andhra Pradesh likely to receive heavy rainfall for next two days: IMD

Andhra Pradesh [India], Sep 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:46 IST

'Over 1 lakh Gorkha members name excluded from NRC final list'

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Members of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP) on Thursday claimed that the names of more than one lakh Gorkhas belonging to the community are missing from the NRC final list.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:37 IST

NHRC issues notice to Haryana govt, DGP over rape victim's 'suicide'

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued notices to Chief Secretary to the Haryana government and Director General of Police (DGP) asking for a detailed report on the alleged suicide case by a rape victim at the police station.

Read More
iocl