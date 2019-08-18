Landslides block roads in Himachal Pradesh

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Overnight heavy rainfall triggered many landslides in isolated regions of Himachal, blocking a large number of roads.

On Sunday morning, NH-5 was blocked for few hours near Ribba of Kinnaur district. The landslide disturbed the road traffic and caused a heavy traffic jam.

Besides, NH-3 between Manali and Kullu was also partially damaged due to the landslide in the morning caused by heavy rains. Light and medium vehicles, which include tempos were able to move at snail's speed while heavy vehicles had to wait for the clearance of debris to move on the road.

Also, the portion of the road in Balichowki area of Mandi district was damaged due to continuous rainfall in the area.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next few days.

Areas such as Chamba, Shimla, Dharamsala, Solan and Nahan are likely to receive light rains accompanied by a thunderstorm for the next few days. (ANI)