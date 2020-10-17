Langoor Mela begins at Bada Hanuman Mandir in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 17 (ANI): The famous 'Langoor Mela' began at the Bada Hanuman Mandir in Amritsar on Saturday where boys were made to dress like baboons to please Lord Hanuman.

The world-famous 'Langoor Mela', which takes place every year in the Bada Hanuman temple located in the premises of the historic Durgiana temple in Amritsar, started on the first day of Navratri. In this fair, newborns to youngsters, everyone dresses up like baboons and spend 10 days of Brahmacharya or celibacy to please the Lord. This 10-day fast ends after Dussehra.

But this time COVID-19 has given a different shape to this religious fair. Devotees were not allowed inside the temple and were requested to worship from distance. The COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, sanitisation and masks were regularly reminded through announcements within the premise.



Devotees are believed to take part in the 'Langoor Mela' after completion of their vows made in front of Lord Hanuman.

"Those who don't have a child, they pray to Lord Hanuman. When their wish is fulfilled, a male child is dressed up like a 'langoor' and brought here," Priest Bhagwan Sahay told ANI.

"Our temple has Lord Hanuman's idol in the resting state. Only Prayagraj and Hanuman Garhi have the lord in his resting state in their temples apart from Amritsar. It's a very auspicious day and this fair has been conducted since ancient times," Tarun Khanna, General Secretary, Durgiana Temple Committee, said. (ANI)

