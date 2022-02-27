Language preserves culture, heritage of society, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that language is not just a medium of expression, but also serves the purpose to preserve the culture and heritage of the society.

The Prime Minister stressed that languages have their own special characteristics and mother tongue has its own science.

Addressing the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat' today, the Prime Minister said, "Friends, our languages have their own special characteristics, and the mother tongue has its own science. For understanding this science, emphasis has been laid on studies in the local language in the National Education Policy."

The National Education Policy of India 2020 (NEP 2020), which was approved by the Union Cabinet of India in July 2020, outlines the vision of the new education system of India.

The Prime Minister today also said that professional courses should also be taught in the regional languages.



"Efforts are being made that our professional courses should also be taught in the regional languages. In 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', we all should give momentum to this effort as this is a work of self-respect. I would like you to know about the qualities of whatever mother tongue you speak and write something in it," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister further stressed that language is not just a medium of expression, but also serves to preserve the culture and heritage of the society.

Recalling an incident to emphasize this, the Prime Minister said, "Surjan Parohi ji is doing similar work in Suriname to save the heritage of his language. He turned 84 on 2nd of this month. His forefathers had gone to Suriname years ago, along with thousands of workers, to earn a livelihood. Surjan Parohi ji writes very good poetry in Hindi. He is considered among the national poets there. Even today Hindustan beats in his heart, and there is the fragrance of the soil of India in his works. The people of Suriname have also built a museum in the name of Surjan Parohi. It is very heartening for me that I had the opportunity to honour him in 2015."

The Prime Minister also greeted the citizens of the country on Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas.

"This day is dedicated to Marathi Kaviraj, Vishnu Vaman Shirvadkar ji, Shriman Kusumagraj ji. Kusumagraj ji wrote many poems and took the Marathi literature to new heights," he said.

The Prime Minister shared his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday. It was the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister. (ANI)

