An official release said that a joint search operation was launched by troops of 38RR (Madras) and the police in the area based on a specific input about a possible terrorist hideout.
It said UBGLs (under-barrel grenade launcher), UBGL grenades, AK magazine, pistols, detonators with IED- making materials and a pressure mine along with other arms and ammunition were recovered.
The release said the recovery reflects alertness of security forces and the action thwarted the nefarious designs of the anti-national elements. It also referred to "increased activity along the Line of Control and the enemy's attempt to destabilize the hinterland". (ANI)
Large cache of arms, ammunition recovered by security forces in Rajouri
ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2020 17:06 IST
Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): A large cache of arms including UBGLs (under-barrel grenade launcher), UBGL grenades, detonators and pressure mine were recovered during a joint search operation by troops of 38 Rashtriya Rifles (Madras) and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Dodasan Pain area of Rajouri district.