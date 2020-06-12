Large crowd gathers outside liquor shop in Visakhapatnam, social distancing norms flouted

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): People in large numbers gathered outside a liquor shop in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, flouting the social distancing norms.

People here were seen standing without even maintaining an inch of distance. A liquor shop at Urvasi junction witnessed huge crowd whithout maintaining social distance.

Heavy turnout was witnessed even as the government decided to increase the cost of liquor. According to the guidelines issued, only five people are allowed in a queue while maintaining six feet distance.

But in a video, hundrerds of people were seen queued up here, no police were rushed to the spot. (ANI)

