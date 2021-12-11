Large number of people gather to pay last respects to Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], December 11 (ANI): A large number of people on Saturday gathered at Ghardana Khurd village in Jhunjhunu to pay their last respects to Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh who lost his life in the tragic Chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday that claimed the lives of 13 people including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.



Earlier today, the mortal remains of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh was brought to his native place.



Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) officers paid their last tributes to Lance Naik B Sai Teja at the Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently admitted at Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Earlier, the bodies of General Rawat, his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital on Friday. (ANI)

