Large portion of PM's speech in Parliament devoted to attacking Congress, says Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that the party ought to be flattered that a large part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Parliament was devoted to attacking Congress.

"His entire speech was an attack on the Congress party. It was a very political speech with a large portion devoted to attacking Congress... I suppose we ought to be flattered that he sees us this way...," he stated.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, PM Modi on Monday slammed Congress over various issues, adding that the party has not shed its arrogance despite repetitive defeats.

Reacting to PM Modi's 'tukde tukde' remark for Congress, he alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the real 'tukde-tukde' gang that has divided Hindus-Muslims on the basis of religion, separated people on language lines, divided North-South India.

"I had said a few years ago that the real 'tukde-tukde' gang is BJP that has divided Hindus-Muslims on the basis of religion, separated people on language lines, divided North-South India...BJP is doing these divisions," he said.

PM Modi on Monday had said the Congress was banking on its "divide and rule" policy and had become the leader of "tukde tukde gang". (ANI)