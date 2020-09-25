Large quantity of fishes found dead in Tamil Nadu

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25 (ANI): A large number of fishes were found dead on Friday morning in the Saravana Poiyagai pond at the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple in the Madurai district here.

Local residents found an abnormally large quantity of dead fishes floating on the surface of Saravana pond this morning. They were seen cleaning the pond much before the fish catchers arrived.



Dr. P Saravanan MD, MLA from Thiruparankundram Constituency, said, "Temple authority says it may be due to the lack of the oxygen and plastic in the pond. But I personally believe that if it happened suddenly, it creates suspicion. Water should be sent for analysis. The police personnel should investigate the matter."

The pond is situated at the famous Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple which is one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, pristine for Tamilians. The temple is maintained and administered by the Hindu religion and endowment board of the state. It is located 8 kilometres from the city.

The cause of the incident remains uncertain as of now. (ANI)

