Largest growth coming from the Asia-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 : Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the largest growth is coming from the Asia-Pacific and the countries of this region also face challenges which are "quite common".

Speaking at the Ninth Asia-Pacific Trade Facilitation Forum (APTFF) organised by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Ministry of Commerce, Goyal said: "This region holds 60 per cent of the world's population. The largest growth is coming from this region. We are very large economies and there are also small economies in the region."

"Many of the challenges are quite common. Environment, poverty, etc, are our prime challenges. All the countries in the region are looking together to engage with each other. We have several Sustainable Development Goals set up by the United Nations. We will achieve faster results on some goals like poverty, zero hunger, clean water and sanitation and affordable and sustainable energy," he added.

Goyal further said that this forum will help those countries which are developing economies.

Speaking on the initiatives taken at the national level, Goyal said, "Jal shakti mission will help masses with clean water."

"Our clean energy programme is the most ambitious program in the world. I am confident that we will achieve our ambitious target of five trillion-dollar economy," he added.