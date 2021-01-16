LargestVaccineDrive becomes top Twitter trend hours after PM Modi launches COVID-19 vaccination drive

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's biggest vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus, netizens took to Twitter to applaud PM Modi with the hashtag -- #LargestVaccineDrive.

Moments after PM Modi rolled out a pan-India drive to vaccinate around 3 crore people by the end of its first phase through video conferencing at 10:30 am on Saturday, #LargestVaccineDrive becomes one of the most trending hashtags with more than 4 lakh tweets in just 6 hours.

PM Modi used #LargestVaccineDrive while launching the vaccination drive. "India begins the world's #LargestVaccineDrive. This is a day of pride, a celebration of the prowess of our scientists and the hard work of our medical fraternity, nursing staff, police personnel, and sanitation workers. May everyone be healthy and free from illness," he said in a tweet.

Twitter users lauded the leadership of Modi and congratulated scientists at the launch of the vaccination drive.

A Twitter user, Biplab Basak termed the vaccine as a shot of hope, freedom, and prosperity.



Another Twitter user, Sandeep Ghose wrote, "Timing of communication is critical. No one understands that better than @narendramodi. Today is the day for him to square up account with all critics of #Modi Government's #Covid19 management strategy. #COVID19Vaccination #LargestVaccineDrive."

Aditi Chaturvedi, another Twitter user said that her parents received confirmation on their registry for free COVID vaccination.

"My parents just received confirmation on their registry for FREE #COVIDVaccination via personal govt rep visit today. Grateful to the exceptional leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi ji for covering more than a million Indian citizens under #LargestVaccineDrive @PMOIndia," she tweeted.

Another user Ashik Jain lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fight against COVID-19.

"Amazing and motivating address by @narendramodi on the day #India begins is ultimate fight against #COVID19, while curbs & guidelines from GoI have contributed immensely in flattening the curve. Congratulations Prime Minister for your incredible leadership throughout the crisis," he tweeted.

Twitter user Rananjay Anand said, "Kudos to our scientists for their tireless work and our leader at the helm Sri @narendramodi for his impeccable leadership at the time of crisis! India unveils the world's #LargestVaccineDrive! It's the unmatched global vaccination leadership India is demonstrating to the world!"

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

The central government has introduced an application named CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) to monitor the entire vaccination process.

The full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines against Covid-19 have been allocated to all States/UTs in the proportion of Health Care Workers database, Union Health Ministry stated.

Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. (ANI)