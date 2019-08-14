Larji-Sainj road closed after heavy rainfall in HP

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall, movements of vehicles have been halted on Larji-Sainj road in Sainj valley in Kullu of Himachal Pradesh.

As it stands a chance of being risky for the people due to its poor condition, Larji-Sainj road was closed down last night.

Roads have been damaged badly in Himachal Pradesh due to incessant rain and waterlogging which can pose problems for commuters.

This is causing hardship for the commuters and locals but the worst affected are children who are forced to stay away from their schools due to flooding in streams and rivers.

Forecasting is no relief for Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted, thunderstorms with rains for next one week. (ANI)

