Laser-guided ATGM successfully test-fired in continuation of trial done on Sep 22

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The indigenously developed Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired on Thursday defeating a target located at longer range, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The test was conducted from MBT Arjun at KK ranges (ACC&S) Ahmednagar in continuation of successful trial done on September 22, 2020.



The ATGM employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles in ranges from 1.5 to 5 km. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun, the Defence Ministry said.

This Laser Guided Missile has been developed by Armament R&D Establishment (ARDE), Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for this successful feat. (ANI)

