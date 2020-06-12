Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Security forces on Friday apprehended one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Khojpura in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The police has recovered one 9 mm pistol other warlike items from his possession.
Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)
Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist arrested from Shopian district; 9MM pistol, ammunition seized
ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 12:03 IST
Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Security forces on Friday apprehended one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Khojpura in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.