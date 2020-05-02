Last COVID-19 patient discharged from INHS Patanjali in Karnataka

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): The last COVID-19 patient has been discharged from Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Patanjali in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district.

INHS Patanjali has been at the frontline in treating COVID-19 positive patients. The doctors have successfully treated the last patient, who walked out of the naval hospital in good health and spirits on April 30, read a statement.

INHS Patanjali had provided quality care and ensured the speedy recovery of all nine COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital since March 24, it added.

A tireless team of doctors, nurses, medical and support staff ensured 24x7 care of the patients, who expressed gratitude for their effective treatment, the statement said.

Discharging of the last COVID-19 patient from INHS Patanjali also coincides with the Uttara Kannada district being declared an 'Orange Zone', - a vital milestone in the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

