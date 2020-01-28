Last date for nomination for Sardar Patel National Unity Award extended to April 30

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The last date for sending nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award has been extended to April 30.

The Government of India has instituted Sardar Patel National Unity Award as the highest civilian award for contribution in promoting unity and integrity of the country.

The award seeks to recognise the notable and inspiring contribution made by individuals or institutions or organisations in this field and reinforces the value of strong and united India.

A notification in this regard was issued on September 20, 2019, calling in for nominations and recommendations for the Award, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a release.

The detail in respect of award is available at www.nationalunityawards.mha.gov.in. (ANI)

