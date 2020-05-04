Last date of nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award extended till June 30

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The central government has extended the invitation of nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award till June 30, as per information provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Earlier, the government had extended the last date for sending nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award to April 30.

The Centre has instituted Sardar Patel National Unity Award as the highest civilian award for contribution in promoting unity and integrity of the country.

The award seeks to recognise the notable and inspiring contribution made by individuals or institutions or organisations in this field and reinforces the value of strong and united India. (ANI)

