Last date of registration for 'Pariksha pe Charcha 2022' extended till January 27

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The last date for the registration to participate in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has been extended till January 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualized a unique interactive programme - 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' wherein students, parents, teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress of examinations.

Like 2021, the format of the programme will be online.

School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online competition.

Registrations on https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/ are live from December 28, 2021, till January 27, 2022. (ANI)