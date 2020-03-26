Last date to pay electricity bill extended till May 15: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said the last date to pay the electricity bills for the months of March and April has been extended till May 15.

"The last date to pay electricity bills for the months of March and April has been extended till May 15. No fixed electricity charge for April to be levied on industrialists and shop keepers. They will be charged only for their actual electricity usage," said Rupani.

Gujarat has so far reported a total of three deaths linked to COVID-19 and the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the state has gone up to 43, state's Health Department briefed on Thursday.

As per the data shared by the state's Health Department, Ahmedabad has 15 cases, Surat 7, Rajkot 4, Gandhinagar 7, Vadodara 8, Kutch and Bhavnagar one each.

The country is now in its second day of a 21-day lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

