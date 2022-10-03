Last date to submit application for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme extended till October 15

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The last date for submission of application for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the year 2022-23 has been extended till October 15, this year.

Under the NMMSS, scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to address their dropout issues in class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from class IX every year and their continuation/renewal in classes X to XII for students studying in State Government, Government-aided and local body schools.

The amount of scholarship is Rs. 12,000 per annum.

The NMMSS is boarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - a one-stop platform for scholarship schemes given to students. NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode. This is a 100 per cent centrally sponsored scheme.

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000 per annum are eligible to avail of the scholarships. The students must have a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in the Class VII examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5 per cent for SC/ST students).

The last date for INO level (L1) verification is October 31, 2022, and for DNO level (L2) verification is November 15, 2022. (ANI)