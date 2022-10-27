Last date to submit applications for means-cum-merit scholarship is 31 October

New Delhi [India] October 26 (ANI): The last date for submission of applications for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) scholarships for the year 2022-23 is 31 October 2022. The scheme aims to check economically weaker section students from dropping out at Class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from class IX every year and their continuation/ renewal in classes X to XII for students studying in State Government, Government-aided and local body schools. The amount of the scholarship is Rs 12000/- per annum.



NMMSS is boarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) a one stop platform for scholarship schemes given to students. NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode. This is a 100% centrally sponsored scheme.

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs 3,50,000 per annum are eligible to avail scholarships. The students must have a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in the Class VII examination for appearing in the selection test for the award of a scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students).

There are two levels of verification, L1 is Institute Nodal Officer (INO) Level and L2 is District Nodal Officer (DNO) level. The last date for INO level (L1) verification is 15th November 2022 and of DNO level (L2) verification is 30th November 2022. (ANI)

