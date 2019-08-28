Last leg of Agartala-Sabroom Railway line completed its trial

38-KM rail line between Belonia and Sabroom completed its trial on Tuesday
ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:12 IST

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The 38-kilometre single broad gauge rail line between Belonia and Sabroom, last leg of 110-Km Agartala -Sabroom railway line, completed its trial on Tuesday.
Railway official told that with the completion of the trial on this part, the entire section of the rail-line connecting Agartala to Southernmost town of Sabroom from where Chittagong seaport of Bangladesh is just 72 Km away is commissioned.
"I had done an inspection of the single broad gauge railway line from Belonia to Sabroom of 38 Kilometers consisting of 4 stations and 3 block stations. This is a part of Agartala Sabroom section and was the last leg. With this, the entire section of 110 km is commissioned," said Shailesh Pathak, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety.
"With the most modern signalling equipments, the track is outstanding. The trial run was excellent," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:51 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:45 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:40 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:20 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:06 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:04 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:57 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:51 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:41 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:30 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:30 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:14 IST

