Last nine years have been defining period for our sisters: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that last nine years have been a defining period for women.

While addressing a program on Intellectual Property Day, Goyal said, "The last nine years has been a defining period of our sisters".

He also said that the process of digitalisation of IP offices is on the way. In the coming days, everything will be through video conferencing.

He was speaking at a program named "Woman and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity" on World Intellectual Property Day, 2023.

He said that until we solve the root problems how can we expect our women to play a greater role?

The Union Minister Goyal in his concluding part of the address quoted President Droupadi Murmu, and said, "I would urge each of you to commit yourself to one change, any change that would bring a smile to a girl's face and improve her chances of moving ahead in life".

He said that the Indian women are of substance. The two Indian women got the Oscar this year.

In response to the issues raised by Justice C Hari Shankar, Piyush Goyal said that one thousand new posts have been created in the IP offices.

He also said that we are in the process of digitalising the entire IP ecosystem. There would be zero interfaces between the individual and the IP offices. Everything would be through video conferencing and that also be videographed. We want the process corruption free.

The program was graced and addressed by the Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice Amanulla of the Supreme Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, the chief justice of Delhi High Court, Justice Siddharth Mridul, Justice Prathiba M Singh, Justice C Hari Shankar, Justice Yashwant Varma and many lawyers working in the field of Intellectual Property ( IP ).

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma addressed the gathering. He said that women not only in the field of IP but in all avenues of life are playing imminent roles and accelerating innovation and creativity.

He also congratulated the IP division for making the tremendous journey of growth.

Justice Hima Kohli of the Supreme Court during her address said that with ever-increasing economic growth and globalisation, a robust IPR regime is critical for a flourishing economy.



"As a rapidly developing economy, our country has been attracting several", she said.

She also said that the IP division of the Delhi High Court is the first in the country. Sixty per cent of IP cases are instituted in this court only.

At the outset, Justice Yashwant Varma delivered the welcome address.

Justice Prathiba M Singh presented a report titled "One Year of the IP Division".

She also emphasized the progress of the IP division of the Delhi High Court and presented data on the lack of women in research. She said that only 3 per cent of women used their skills in research. This is a very big vacuum that we need to overcome.

Justice C Hari Shankar highlighted the development and challenges. He referred to the case of Aradhya Bachchan for emphasising the accountability of Intermediaries. He also highlighted the challenges and the habit of overseas domain registration.

He raised some issues related to the challenges in the files' IP laws.

Justice Siddharth Mridul in his address introduced and welcome two women innovators, Scientist Nandini Harinath and Bharat Biotech Founder Suchitra Ella.

Suchitra Ella was felicitated by Justice Hima Kohli, justice of the Supreme Court.

She shared the time when the vaccine was in the making during the covid period. She said that the vaccine was prepared in nine months. She also thanked the Government of India.

Nandini Harinath, the scientist who was incharge of Mission Mars of ISRO, was felicitated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Satish Chandra Sharma, the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

She shared her association experience with Mission Mars of ISRO during her address at the program.

The president of Nasscom Debjani Ghosh also addressed the program. She emphasised the need for more women in the field of innovation and highlighted the time consumed in getting a patent for an innovation.

Making IP quickly accessible is going to play a big role," she added. (ANI)

