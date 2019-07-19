Last question for oral answer can also come up: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday clubbed five questions related to civil aviation in a move that allowed more members to ask questions during Question Hour and said the minister responsible for answering the last listed question orally should remain present in the House as it can also be taken up.

The Speaker made the remarks after Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari answered a question pertaining to the national highways, which was second in the list.

He then asked BJP member Vishnu Dayal Ram, whose question was listed last, to ask it. Ram's question also pertained to national highways.

"Question number 380 is 20th and the last question listed. I would urge all members that in this House question number 20 can also come. I would urge the ministers also that the minister responsible for answering question number 20 should remain in the House. Their question can also come," Birla said.

Before speaking, Ram said that his question was the last and he had not hoped he would get an opportunity.

Birla responded by saying that all members should have hope in the House.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave answers to five questions related to his ministry with the members whose names were mentioned in the list getting an opportunity to ask them.

Officials said five questions being taken together was a unique step and they had not seen it happen before.

They said the average number of questions asked in the House has already increased and such a step will enable more members to ask questions.

Birla has urged members to be pointed in their queries and ministers to be succinct in their answers. (ANI)